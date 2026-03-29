The reigning champion Method Motorsport McLaren crossed the line first in confusing circumstances as a number of cars were placed under a post-race investigation.

The confusion came as several cars pitted directly following a safety car period.

Regulations state that cars must cross the control line prior to serving a compulsory pit stop, rendering the stops served by those cars moot.

The safety car that kicked off the confusion was drawn for a substantial crash for Mason Harvey.

Harvey had been battling with Daniel Frougas for second position when the two came to blows at the high-speed Hayshed section.

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Harvey’s car impacted the wall heavily, while Frougas was handed a drive-through penalty.

Following the pit stop cycle, the Am Cup entry of Ryan Sorensen had shuffled to the front of the field, some 30 seconds ahead of the effective race leader Hayman.

There was confusion about whether Sorensen had correctly served the compulsory pit stop, but he was caught and passed in the late stages by Hayman and Sam Paley.

In the closing stages, up to 12 cars were noted by the stewards for the pit stop investigation, including race winners Hayman and Murray.

The McLaren of William Exton and Jack Johnson crossed the line second, while Aaron Seton brought the Gomersall Motorsport Mustang home in third position outright to win the Silver-Am Cup.

Sorensen held on to win the Am Cup in 7th position outright.

It was alleged on the broadcast by Nick Percat and Richard Craill that potentially the only car in the top 10 that was not placed under investigation was the Mustang of Blake Tracey and George Miedecke.

Tracey brought the car home in fifth position outright, fourth place in the Silver Cup.

More details to come following the stewards investigation.