The Blue Oval’s competition boss Mark Rushbrook announced the bold move to establish a Ford-run UK base for the project that will debut in 2027.

Most marques that have flooded into the booming sportscar scene have done so in partnership with an existing race team, such as the Porsche/Penske and Ferrari/AF Corse tie-ups.

“Keeping with our core values, our Hypercar program will be operated by Ford Racing. This gives us the ability to react more quickly on track, enhancing our competitiveness,” said Rushbrook.

“It also allows us to bring technology back to our road cars more effectively and efficiently than ever before.

“Breaking from the traditional model of many manufacturers – and often our own model in the past – Ford Racing will oversee and manage every aspect of our prototype sports car racing project led by program manager, Dan Sayers.

“We are not looking outside our walls to find who can run a program for us; we are looking within Ford Racing to build our programs infused with our passion.

“We will also build our own internal expertise to create a framework for long term future success and learnings that will find their way into customer programs of the future.”

Ford’s move follows Hyundai’s decision to set up an independent outfit, Genesis Magma Racing, for its WEC entry.

Neither is going it entirely alone, however.

Like Genesis, Ford has commissioned French firm Oreca as its chassis partner. Oreca will also provide the Blue Oval trackside support.

Rushbrook said the project will draw from various sources both within and outside the Ford family.

“Every role needs to be filled and that is no small task because we aren’t just filling the positions, we are building a team culture which mirrors that of Ford Racing: passionate and driven by a need to be the best,” Rushbrook continued.

“We have at our global disposal not only advanced racing facilities in Dearborn, Mich. and Charlotte here in the US, we have Red Bull Ford Powertrains and our Hypercar facilities in the UK as well.

“We also have our chassis partners at Oreca who have decades of winning experience who will also provide ongoing support to Ford Racing including trackside support.

“These are assets that no one can match, and we are focused on staying at the forefront in facilities, technology and people.

“In addition to Oreca’s support, we are pleased to say that longtime engineering and motorsport consultancy group Venture Engineering will provide technical and operational support.”

UK-based Venture has previously worked on projects for the Haas F1 Team, Multimatic Motorsports and Aston Martin.