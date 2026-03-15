During the opening laps, Dominic Caminiti suffered a mechanical failure on the run to Turn 1, leaving a trail of fluid on the circuit.

In just his second race meeting, Dixon was circulating alone at the rear of the field and appeared to spin on the fluid in the braking zone.

Dixon’s machine snapped sideways violently and spun towards the inside of the circuit.

The #33 RX8 tripped over the apex kerb at Turn 1 and rolled onto its roof as Caminiti watched on from his stricken machine.

The car slid spectacularly on its roof across the racetrack and came to rest in the gravel trap on its wheels.

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Dixon signalled straight away that he was ok and climbed from the car unhurt.

A brief safety car period neutralised the field so the fluid could be cleaned up, setting up a two lap dash to the finish.

Stiaan Kriel took a third victory from four races ahead of series rookie Cadel Ambrose.

Formula RX8 returns for a final race at 2:00pm local time (ACDT).