Leitch will join GT World Challenge Australia regulars Sergio Pires, Marcel Zalloua, and Mercedes-AMG Junior Driver Jayden Ojeda aboard the squad’s GT3 entry.

It’ll mark the first outing for Leitch in a Mercedes-AMG GT3, adding to his experience in BMW, Lamborghini, Porsche, Aston Martin and Audi machinery.

“I’m looking forward to joining Tigani Motorsport for the Gulf 12 Hours and having my first race with them in one of the biggest GT3 events in the Middle East,” said Leitch.

“I’ve driven a lot of GT3 cars over the last few years, but I’m extremely excited to get my hands on the Mercedes-AMG for the first time.

“It’s widely regarded as the benchmark in GT3 racing globally.”

The Woollongong-based Tigani competes in GT World Challenge Australia and has experience across numerous manufacturers and one-make categories.

“We’re really looking forward to having Brendon as part of the Tigani line-up at the Gulf 12 Hours,” said team owner Nathan Tigani.

“He’s been one of the top Pro drivers to watch in GT World Challenge Australia, and we’ve seen enough to know he’ll fit right into the team and be quick straight away.

“Alongside Sergio, Marcel, and Jayden, we’re pretty excited about our chances of going to Abu Dhabi and coming home with some trophies.”

Leitch had previously competed against Tigani in GT World Challenge Australia, sharing an Audi with the late Tim Miles.