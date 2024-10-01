D’Alberto has been a mainstay of the two-litre series since it launched in Australia in 2019, driving Honda’s Civic hatch with support from the marque.

The partnership included winning the 2022 title in a thrilling season finale at Mount Panorama, Bathurst, but will not continue next season.

“Honda Australia would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Tony D’Alberto and the Wall Racing team for their support and partnership over the past five years,” read a Honda statement.

“Our involvement in the Australian TCR series has played a crucial role in cementing Honda’s rich history in motorsport, at a local level.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to exploring new avenues and collaborations in future.”

D’Alberto has only missed one TCR Australia round since its inception, having opted out of the 2021 Bathurst finale to concentrate on co-driving duties in the Great Race.

“It’s been a great partnership,” said D’Alberto of his association with Honda, which will likely continue in an off-track ambassadorial capacity.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, and together with the team at Wall Racing we’ve achieved great things, including winning a championship, so I’m really proud of that.

“To bring a manufacturer into a championship isn’t easy. It’s sad to see them go but I’ll always be grateful for their support and proud of what we’ve achieved along the way.”

Uncertainty around TCR Australia’s future is understood to have contributed to Honda’s decision.

The category has to date run as part of the Motorsport Australia SpeedSeries but appears unlikely to return to those events amid a takeover by GT promoters, SRO Australia.

TCR category management is negotiating to run several rounds on the Supercars support bill, supplementing appearances at its own Race Tasmania and Bathurst 6 Hour events.

“Initially when the championship came into Australia, there was a lot of investment in the category and it was making fairly big inroads”, said D’Alberto.

“But over the last year especially it’s tapered off and it’s harder to justify the expense, there’s no doubt about that.

“Unfortunately, TCR management hasn’t been transparent enough in what their direction is going forward.

“While there’s lots of rumours going around, it’s got to a crucial point of the decision-making process and unfortunately the lack of clarity did play a part in the final decision.

“If TCR does get onto the Supercars calendar it will be a great step for the category and hopefully boost grid numbers, but unfortunately it needed to happen earlier for us.

“TCR will be a fantastic support category to Supercars, bringing a different style of racing that produces exciting racing.”

While D’Alberto is not looking for a new TCR deal, he will seek regular racing to complement his Supercars co-driving duties.

“I’m not hanging up the helmet just yet, it’ll just be in a different category,” said D’Alberto, who is currently preparing for his 20th Bathurst 1000 and ninth for DJR/DJR Team Penske.

“I’d like to expand into GT a bit more, I really enjoy driving those cars and seeing what SRO is doing with their events, it’s going to get stronger.

“One thing I have liked about the SpeedSeries is that it is separate from the Supercars endurance events, it meant I could focus on the enduros without doing both classes.

“That’s always a consideration for me when I try and work through what categories I could race in.”

Three Honda Civics have competed in TCR Australia this year, with Wall Racing also preparing privateer entries for brothers Brad and Will Harris.