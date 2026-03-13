Moffat’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse R will be entered by Garry Rogers Motorsport, continuing his partnership with the team dating back to 2016.

The car will feature a replica livery of Allan Moffat’s legendary Mustang Trans Am.

Debuting at the Sandown Southern 60 event in 1969, Moffat’s Coca-Cola-backed car constructed by Kar Kraft went on to win 78 of the 188 races it entered.

Moffat finished second in the Australian Touring Car Championship standings in 1971 and third in 1972.

“I’m excited to experience the cars and see what the series is all about,” Moffat said.

“By all reports, it looks like a fairly solid grid for the first-ever round, and I’ll get to race against one of my old mates Jack Perkins, so that’ll be a bit of fun.

“Running these colours is a good tip of the hat to my dad’s achievements. It’s a look that he is probably most synonymous with and celebrated for.

“To represent that on the track, in a new category that Ford is pushing, was the best way for myself and GRM to honour his legacy.

“It’s great to see that the category has significant backing from the Ford Motor Company. That’s going to be important for the growth of the series.

“You can see across the world that Ford is showing serious commitment to its racing activities, which is fantastic for competitors and fans.

“GRM is really my racing family in many ways these days. I’ve been with them basically non-stop since 2016.

“I finished my full-time Supercars career with them and then had success in Trans Am and TCR in recent times.

“It’s hard for me to think of doing any racing of some form without Barry [Rogers] and the team.

The announcement is the second major tribute to the late great in quick succession, after Formula RX-8 announced that its championship trophy would be named in Moffat’s honour.

GRM and Moffat so far have only confirmed entry into the opening round.

The inaugural Mustang Cup Australia season commences on March 27-29 at Phillip island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.