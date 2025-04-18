The young West Aussie has run a partial Carrera Cup Middle East program this season, taking part in the last three rounds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and last weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

He has made three appearances on the podium in the last four races, including a third in the Bahraini opener.

That has earned him a promotion of sorts within the Lechner squad, with Sumich to step into the DHL car that will be vacated by newly-crowned champion Janne Stiak.

Having wrapped up the title in Bahrain, Stiak will miss Jeddah to take part in the German Carrera Cup opening round at Imola.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into the DHL car for Jeddah,” said Sumich.

“Lechner Racing has been an incredible team to work with, and to now carry the DHL colours at one of the most iconic and high-speed circuits on the calendar is a real honour.

“Bahrain was a great weekend, and I’m looking to keep that momentum going.”

Practice in Jeddah kicks off today at 11:40am local time.