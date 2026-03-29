The incident occurred during a Porsche Carrera Cup Japan race, when a car flipped into the barriers just after the hairpin at Turn 12, barrel-rolling dramatically before coming to rest on the banking beyond the fence.

The driver was able to walk away from the crash, but the impact left extensive damage to the barrier and catch fencing, with repair work ongoing at the scene.

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka is scheduled to begin at 2pm local time (4pm AEDT).