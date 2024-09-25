Motorsport Australia has confirmed the sanction following test results delivered by Sporting Integrity Australia.

Mawson was temporarily suspended in June of 2023 after failing a drug test due to the use of a fitness supplement.

The 28-year-old was at the time poised to win his third Gold Star crown and had been in contention for a Bathurst 1000 co-drive.

Mawson’s sanction has been confirmed by a statement from Motorsport Australia.

“Motorsport Australia can confirm a sanction notice has been issued to Joey Mawson for a breach of the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021,” it read.

“Mawson has been issued a three-year suspension dating back to 13 May 2023, following a positive test result at a Motorsport Australia event in which he was competing.

“Both Mawson’s A and B samples provided to Sport Integrity Australia were found to have contained the prohibited substance under the policy, meldonium.

“This penalty will see Mawson’s licence suspended until 13 May 2026.

“Mawson’s suspension has also now been listed on the Sport Integrity Australia website.

“Motorsport Australia remains in regular contact with Mawson and will continue to provide its support throughout the suspension period.

“Motorsport Australia reminds all competitors need to be aware of their obligations under the National Integrity Framework through Sport Integrity Australia.”

Mawson also issued a statement via social media opening up on the saga, which is reproduced in full below.

Hi Everyone,

To those who may have been aware, on June 27th 2023 I received the heart breaking news from Sporting Integrity that I had been immediately suspending from motorsport for returning an adverse analytical finding from an in-competition doping control test at the Philip Island race weekend on May 13th 2023.

Following the conclusion of Sporting investigation & decision I feel now is the appropriate time to announce the news and acknowledge my outcome.

Sporting Integrity have imposed a three-year period of ineligibility commencing on 13 May 2023.

I will be ineligible to participate in any sports that have adopted a World Anti-Doping Code compliant anti-doping policy until 13 May 2026.

I will also not be permitted to compete in a non-Signatory professional league or Event organised by a non-Signatory International Event organisation or a non-Signatory national-level event organisation.

This has been a very difficult time for me, for my family who have sacrificed so much and worked so hard to gift me the opportunity and dream that I was living.

Without a doubt since the news broke out on June 27th I experienced the darkest hours, days & months of my life.

A living nightmare I couldn’t wake up from for months on end. The hardest part was knowing I had let down my parents, my team, my sponsors, my management, and all my surrounding people involved down with my mistake.

It really crushed me and put my mind state in a damaged and destroyed place for a long time. I want to sincerely apologise to all the people who i have let down including fans.

I want to bring forward as well the truth of how this whole situation has come about.

The girl I had been dating at the time had been taking the supplement for her own training to benefit her cardio fitness.

She had been someone who I trusted and thought to have my best interest at heart so when she brought forward the recommendation to take it following her own experience with it, I had decided I would try it too myself too, to support my training for running.

She had sent me the link on Amazon to order the supplement. When I had ordered it on the Amazon link there had been no warning that it was banned by WADA or any wording that it is not approved for athletes.

The supplement I had ordered was named Mildronate. On March 14th I began taking the supplement.

My intention was always to take it for my running training and my biggest mistake (which negligence is not an excuse as an athlete but it is my truth) is that I didn’t check that the supplement was approved for competition and not on the banned list.

I never intended to take the supplement to enhance my racing. The risk & consequences for a driver to take this to have minimal benefit to the overall performance makes absolutely no sense.

It was an honest mistake and now I will have to pay the consequences of that mistake, losing 3 years of my career along with the damage to my reputation.

Again I must apologise to my Mum & Dad, Team 88 Racing, Team BRM, ACM Finance, The Sponsorship. Co, Chapel Boxing Fitness and to all my fans & supporters and the motorsport community.

I wish to return to racing again after May 13th 2026. I love racing, my passion won’t go away. I miss it everyday so I do hope I can be back in the seat someday.

Regards,

Joey