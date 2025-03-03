Johor Motorsports will run a pair of Chevrolet Z06 GT3.Rs in Asia this year.

It follows the end of a six-year association with Triple Eight and its Mercedes-AMG GT3 program.

The Princes and Triple Eight were known to be making separate bids to join the expanding Corvette GT3 fold last year before the Supercars squad’s shock deal with Ford.

Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim are the only drivers currently confirmed for the new-look Johor operation.

An exact racing scheduled has not been specified, although is expected to include GT World Challenge Asia.

“I still remember the moment when I first walked into the GM HQ in Detroit for a visit,” said Prince Jefri.

“Their facility is incredible and I was really impressed with what I saw. Everyone from the GM family was so welcoming.

“I can’t wait to get started with the season, and work closely with our new manufacturer.

“We are happy to be the first team running the Z06 in the region, especially with two cars this season.

“Hopefully it will be the start of a long and successful collaboration.”

GM motorsport competition engineering director Mark Stielow added: “We are excited to watch and support Prince Jefri, Prince Abu Bakar, and all of JMR throughout the season.

“We are also pleased to see the continued interest in our Corvette GT3 around the world and look forward to building this relationship with JMR, as it provides additional exposure and opportunities not just for Corvette Racing but also the Corvette brand in new markets.”