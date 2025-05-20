Challenge Motorsport and driver Iain McDougall have been a familiar combination in TCR Australia for the past few seasons, running a limited campaign in 2024.

Team and driver have just completed a two-day test at Winton with their Audi RS3 LMS TCR.

Season 2025 will mark the first season running purely as a father-son operation after three years partnering with renowned Audi specialists Melbourne Performance Centre.

McDougall has confirmed his participation in all three Australian rounds at One Raceway, Winton and the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour’s local return at The Bend.

“I’m delighted to return to TCR this year,” said McDougall.

“Our plan was always to run at Winton and The Bend, and we are excited to return to One Raceway where we started our car racing journey at the Wakefield 300.

“The development of the Kumho Cup for Gen 1 cars is an exciting initiative which we are passionate about. It’s a fantastic way to get more cars on track in 2025 and we are proud to be a part of it.

“This year will be a return to our racing roots, with Challenge Motorsport being my dad (Brett) and I, plus a few key supporters to apply the learnings and experience developed over the past three years working with the team at MPC.”