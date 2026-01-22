It will follow a big week of Supercars action at the venue, including the season-opening Sydney 500 and a ride day for teams on the Monday.

The fleet of Dark Horse Rs will hit the track that evening, with committed and prospective competitors invited to take part.

Organisers are still scouting for competitors to join the field for the inaugural season of racing that will take place on the SpeedSeries bill.

“All of the Australian-bound Dark Horse Rs will have arrived by the test, with approved prospective competitors able to sample the car by logging five laps and receiving data feedback,” read a statement.

“The Dark Horse Rs still to be purchased and leased will be on display at Sydney Motorsport Park. Each available Dark Horse R can be purchased or leased on the day, then handed over to the new owner.

“Drivers and teams already committed to the inaugural Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia will be in attendance to test their new cars and undertake media duties.

“Ford Racing engineers will be on hand to provide support throughout the test, as will control tyre supplier Michelin and its team of technicians.

“This launch on Monday, February 23 is the perfect opportunity to experience, purchase or lease a new Dark Horse R ahead of the opening round as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on March 27-29.”

Those interested in taking part are being urged to contact category manager Liam Curkpatrick via [email protected].