Casha returns to DNA Autosport, the team with which he contested GR Cup and Sprint Challenge, finishing first and second in the standings in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

The Queenslander’s first season in Porsche machinery saw an enthralling title fight with Jake Santalucia go to the final round at Sandown.

Santalucia secured the title by 40 points, claiming seven wins across the season to Casha’s none.

Incredible consistency still earned Casha the Jim Richards Enduro Cup trophy at season’s end.

The 2026 Carrera Cup season visits some of the biggest race events on the Supercars calendar, plus this weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Casha is no stranger to competing at marquee events, having contested GR Cup at the Bathurst 1000 and Sprint Challenge at Townsville.



“Expectations are subdued, as the first round in Melbourne will be jam packed and we will be looking to learn as much as possible for the season ahead,” Casha said.

“Re-joining DNA Autosport this year and welcoming onboard some new motivated partners as well as our loyal returning sponsors means we are ready to challenge the guys who have been so dominant the past few years.

“Dylan [O’Keeffe] and Harri [Jones] have done an awesome job staying on top of their game and pushing the category forward, and I want to be a part of that this year.

“For now, our focus is on securing good points for the championship and integrating all of the learnings from last year so we can put together a successful campaign.”

In a major change for the category, Carrera Cup Australia will run ABS (anti-lock braking system) in 2026, in preparation of the new generation 992.2 Cup car landing in 2027.

Having not raced anything with ABS since the Toyota 86 in 2023, Casha noted the change as ‘exciting’, and is eager to add to the already close racing produced by the category.

Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia commences this weekend at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.