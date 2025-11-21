The series was denied a thrilling title showdown between David Sieders and Adam Marjoram when the Sandown circuit was deemed unfit for racing.

That was the result of a Holden Torana in the preceding Touring Car Masters race suffering a major engine failure, spilling oil across much of the circuit and pitlane.

SuperUtes competitors rolled out to the grid amid the clean-up efforts amid confusion as to whether the race would take place.

TV coverage broadcast a radio message from category manager Filippa Guarna asking race control to consider a Safety Car start, pleading to “let them fight for the title on track”.

Sieders, who had entered the race seven points ahead of Marjoram, won the title in the absence of a deciding race.

“Sunday’s situation was unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” wrote Guarna in an open letter to fans, published today.

“While only a small part of it was visible on the broadcast, there was an enormous amount of work happening behind the scenes in race control to try and get us safely on track.

“On behalf of our entire paddock, I want to personally thank every marshal and volunteer who stepped in to support the clean-up efforts.

“Thank you to the Supercars operations staff who worked as hard as they could to adjust the schedule to create even a small window for us.

“And thank you to the senior Motorsport Australia personnel who were part of every discussion in search of a solution. The collaboration across all organisations was very much appreciated!

“As category manager, my commitment is always to do everything possible for our series, our competitors and our partners, who all play a vital commercial and operational role in bringing this championship to life.

“While we couldn’t deliver a final race, the response and engagement from our fanbase exceeded every expectation. Your support truly makes a difference, and we thank you for standing with us.

“Although we were all hopeful for at least a few sighting laps, the decision to abandon further on-track activity was absolutely the right one.

“We ask that no blame be placed on any individual or organisation, especially our friends at Touring Car Masters which was on track before us. The decision was made collectively with safety as the clear priority.

“Our sport doesn’t exist without officials, marshals, emergency responders and volunteers.

“Their dedication allows us to race, keeps everyone safe and ensures a fair, professional environment for our competitors. We are deeply grateful for everything they do.”

Guarna also explained why the race couldn’t simply have been run after the 250km Supercars feature, which got underway 20 minutes late due to the track clean-up.

“Rescheduling the race was unfortunately not an option,” she wrote.

“The remaining schedule needed to fit within the TV broadcast window, and Sandown Raceway’s strict 6pm noise curfew meant there was no opportunity to extend on-track running.

“If the race didn’t happen in its allocated slot, then it simply couldn’t happen at all. This is a reality we accept as a support category — and it’s just part of how motorsport works.”