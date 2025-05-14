A non-championship ‘Kings of the West’ showcase for Trans Am/TA2 cars will replace the TCR Australia Series round at the event.

TCR had been set to open its season at Wanneroo before pulling the pin late last month amid the latest in a series of calendar changes for the struggling two-litre class.

Trans Am and TA2 are meanwhile going from strength to strength, now under one ownership group and attracting 41 cars to its recent combined round at Bathurst.

Expectations for the hastily assembled Perth field are more modest, with between 12 and 15 of the V8-powered machines expected to front.

That’ll include locally based cars and those from series co-owners Mark Crutcher, Graham Cheney and Paul Hadley.

“It’s fantastic for our WA customers to be able to appear on a Supercars event,” TA2 category manager Matt MacKelden told Speedcafe.

“The enthusiasm when we first reached out was immediate and we’re looking forward to putting on a good show.”

The June 6-8 Perth Supercars event takes place a week after the TA2 Series round at Sydney Motorsport Park and two weeks before Trans Am supports Supercars at Hidden Valley.