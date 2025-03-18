A record number of people attended the Australian GP in Melbourne and those that braved the weather on Sunday were treated to one heck of a race.

McLaren looks like the real deal, although it was the wrong driver on the top step of the podium – at least according to the home crowd.

Former Legend and AVL take a look at the race, and the AGP weekend as a whole.

There is also plenty of Supercars news to unpack, including some heated debate over what is and isn’t allowed in the ‘new era’ of on-track contact.

That same topic led to a bizarre screenshot drama as well.

We explain it all, and have our say, in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.