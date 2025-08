Lando Norris was out-qualified by his teammate, lost two spots on the first lap, and still came home to win ahead of Oscar Piastri thanks to some quick strategic thinking from the McLaren pit wall.

Was it a fair outcome? Should the team have left Piastri through? Former Legend and AVL debate all that and more.

They also discuss whether Lewis Hamilton deserves his Ferrari drive, look ahead of this weekend’s Supercars Ipswich Super440 and much, much more.

Listen now!