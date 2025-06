AVL and Stefan delve into Larson’s decision to pull the pin on a Supercars wildcard start in Adelaide.

Why did he make the call? And what does it mean for any future wildcard efforts?

Meanwhile, Tickford has locked down its drivers which takes Cam Waters off the market.

So what does GM do next? Could the answer be a certain US-based Kiwi?

All that and more in Full Credit to the News.

Listen now!