There are contrasting fortunes for antipodeans in F1 with Oscar Piastri dominating the Chinese GP to get his title campaign underway.

Liam Lawson, meanwhile, is under fire after a second difficult weekend in a row which has left the clock ticking on his time at Red Bull Racing.

Is Piastri ready to fight for a world championship? Will Lawson even make it to Japan?

Over in the States, Scotty Mac is in the headlines thanks to a hilarious dust-up with a rival, while SVG has hit a rocky patch of form in NASCAR.

We unpack all of that and so much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.