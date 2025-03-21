It’s been another huge week of news in Supercars, including the relegation that Ford could bring the Dark Horse Mustang to Supercars next year.

But is it a facelift? Or a political play?

Speaking of the Blue Oval, Supercars is upgrading its own dyno as it looks to find answers to the ongoing engine performance issues.

We put the driving standards debate back under the microscope, look at Liam Lawson’s chances in China, and answer definitively whether there will be two Albert Park weekends next year.

All that and more in Full Credit to the News.