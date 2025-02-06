Australia’s leading motorsport news and content outlet will expand it’s weekly podcast offering with new product that will sit alongside the flagship podcast Full Credit to the Noise.

Known as Full Credit to the News, Speedcafe’s Editorial Director Andrew van Leeuwen and Managing Editor Stefan Bartholomaeus will team up with a sharp take on the big topics in motorsport each Thursday.

Episodes will appear in the Full Credit to the Noise feed with a focus on news and analysis that will dovetail with popular, light-hearted ‘main’ Full Credit pod.

Van Leeuwen and Bartholomaeus have a successful podcasting history together, having co-hosted the Castrol Motorsport News podcast from 2021 to 2023.

In that time it was twice a winner of the highly-competitive podcast segment at the Supercars Media Awards.

“We were blown away by the success of Full Credit to the Noise in its first season but media evolves fast and we spent a lot of time during the off-season working out how to improve the product as a whole,” said van Leeuwen.

“Full Credit is all about bringing out the fun side of the motor racing industry, which was something nobody else is really doing, and Former Legend and I want to take that to a new level this year.

“At the same time, Speedcafe has more news insight and analytical firepower than any other motorsport outlet in the country and it’s important to exploit that – hence the addition of this news-focussed pod.”

The first episode of Full Credit to the News is live now covering DJR’s brand new livery, the ongoing fallout from the Triple Eight/Ford deal, James Courtney’s retirement confirmation and more.

Listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or the player below.