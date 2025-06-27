It’s been a huge week-and-a-bit of news in Supercars, led by a Ford engine being taken hostage, and then released – at least according to Triple Eight.

We also have clarity on how the New Zealand double-header will work, and when it will happen… but will it be a 14th round? Or will money get in the way?

What’s the latest on the Toyota’s Supercars program? And where will the party be on the Sunday night of the Townsville 500?

All that and more in Full Credit to the News.

Listen now!