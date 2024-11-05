The Chevrolet team is now in possession of a brand new Gen3 chassis which will be turned into a new Camaro for Cam Hill to debut at the season opener next year.

It is the second new car build this year, with Nick Percat having moved into a new chassis for the Sandown 500.

That car was initially brought into the fold amid plans to run a wildcard, which were ultimately shelved so the team could focus on its two primary cars at the long-distance races.

The wildcard dream is still very much alive for MSR, though, as outlined by team owner Matt Stone upon taking delivery of this latest chassis.

“We’re currently prepping [the new chassis] to get painted this week, then we’ll start the build process over the off-season ready for Cam Hill to debut at the start of the 2025 season in Sydney,” said Stone.

“This car will be chassis number MSR-006, with 003 being Cam’s current car, Nick chassis which he’s racing at the moment being [00]5, and [00]4 being our spare, ready for wildcard efforts next year.

“We have no plans to bring any further cars in 2025 but we will be looking to build more again in 2026.”

Chassis 004, which Percat raced to victory during its last race weekend in Tasmania, will be refurbished over the off-season for a potential wildcard campaign.

Cam Crick had been pencilled in for the binned 2024 wildcard program, before being drafted into the four-man primary line-up alongside Hill.

The addition of this latest chassis will give MSR four complete Camaros for the 2025 season.

MSR’s chassis come from Pace Innovations which supplies the bulk of the field along with Triple Eight, while Erebus uses its own fabricator, James White.

Dick Johnson Racing was a Pace customer, but is set to shift to White-built chassis for 2025.