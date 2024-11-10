It was enough to secure the Silver season which went to Method Motorsport’s Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman (McLaren Artura). The Pro-Am title had already been decided with Shane Smollen and Lachlan Mineeff (Porsche 718 Cayman). Likewise, Jacob Lawrence and John Bowe (BMW M4 G82) had secured the Am honours.

In their Ford Mustang, Gray and Miedecke finished 10.8s ahead of class rival Jake Camilleri. The Mercedes-AMG pilot snared the second spot off Hayman and Flack with 5mins of the one-hour remaining.

Tim Leahey and Cody Burcher (BMW) were close behind for fourth in Silver and ahead of Lochie Dalton and Ben Newman (Mercedes-AMG) who were first in Pro-Am, after a remarkable comeback from stopped on top of the mountain on the first lap.

The race started behind the safety car 13 minutes in as the Peter Lawrence/Jamie Augustine BMW failed to move off the grid.

It didn’t go a full lap before the safety car was out again as Newman was stopped at Reid Park. It was just a one-lap cautionary period as Newman was able to continue and rejoin at the back of the pack.

Behind their Mercedes at the end of the 21-lap event, were Smollen and Mineeff second while Ryder Quinn elevated the Steve Jakic BMW to third in Pro-Am with a last lap pass on the Dan Jilesen/Zoe Woods Porsche.

Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall (Mustang) were ninth in front of the AM race and series winners John Bowe and Jacob Lawrence (BMW). Second in AM went to Anthony Soole and Grant Denyer (McLaren 570S) who were 8.2s adrift.

John Collins brought the Jason Yu Artura to the line 12th after late contact with Mark Griffith which turned his Mercedes around. Griffith was able to resume and finished 19th behind Ramu Farrell/Andrew Georgiadis (Porsche), Rob and Bailey Love (Mercedes), Tony Levitt (Artura) and Tony Quinn (Porsche).