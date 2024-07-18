Electrical equipment supplier EVENTelec will back the QR event, leveraging a long-standing association with the SpeedSeries.

“We've seen firsthand how great these SpeedSeries events are and for us to be able to support the EVENTelec Race Queensland round is a terrific opportunity to further showcase what we do to a broader audience,” said EVENTelec general manager Adam McCann.

“EVENTelec has a proud history in a wide range of events throughout Australia, with a strong focus on delivering for our customers and we're proud to be doing just that with the team at the SpeedSeries and Queensland Raceway.

“The SpeedSeries delivers some great racing across a weekend and we can't wait to see all the fans and competitors as part of a massive event in Queensland in August.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra welcomed the support.

“We love working with brands like EVENTelec who are passionate and professional about what they do,” Vohra said.

“EVENTelec Race Queensland will be a terrific weekend at Queensland Raceway, with seven categories ensuring a really solid weekend schedule of racing for both fans and competitors alike.”

EVENTELEC Race Queensland will take place on August 2-4.