Laron led home Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace in a relatively uneventful race.

There were just three incident-induced cautions, the first of which came out on Lap 4 when Legacy Motor Club’s John Hunter-Nemecheck in the #42 suffered a right rear puncture and spun.

Joey Logano in the #22 Team Penske entry got spun on Lap 242 before Corey LaJoie and Josh Berry collided on Lap 328.

So dominant was Larson’s performance that he lapped everyone up to 10th place. He also set a new record for the most laps ever led in a race by a Hendrick Motorsports driver.

“That was just great execution all weekend by the team. Just had a great car, so thanks to the whole #5 team. You’re the best in the business,” said Larson.

“We’ve dominated a lot of races but we might not close them all out so it feels really good to close one out here.

“As you mentioned, there have been some legendary hall-of-famers raced for Hendrick Motorsports and we’ve all grown up watching Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson dominate.

“Pretty cool to add my name to another record at Hendrick Motorsports and again just very fortunate to be with that group.”

It was a decisive night in the playoffs. Four drivers were eliminated, including Joe Gibbs Racing duo Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. as well as RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski and Harrison Burton of Wood Brothers Racing.

Truex Jr. was at the pointy end of the field in the opening stanza of the race but received a pit lane speeding penalty, relegating him to 24th. Gibbs also suffered a speeding penalty on his way to 15th.

“It was just unfortunate there,” said Gibbs.

“I felt like we were really good in practice and qualifying, just a little bit too loose tonight. The speeding penalty is on me. We run the lights so close and I just got a little bit too much I guess. My fault.”

Chase Briscoe made it through in 12th for Stewart-Haas Racing as did Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez.

Denny Hamlin came in below the cut line but wound up 10th in the standings after finishing fourth ahead of fellow Toyota driver and teammate Christopher Bell.

Heading to Kansas Speedway for the first race of the Round of 12, it’s Larson who leads to the tune of 39 points.

Bell is 24 points above the cut-off line ahead of Tyler Reddick (+20), William Byron (+14), Ryan Blaney (+11), Hamlin (+7), Elliott (+6), and Joey Logano (+4).

Those below the cut-off line include Austin Cindric (-4), Daniel Suarez (-6) Alex Bowman (-7) and Chase Briscoe (-7).

The NASCAR Cup Series resumes at Kansas Speedway on September 30 (AEST).

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

Pos Num Driver Laps Diff 1 5 Kyle Larson (P) 500 — 2 9 Chase Elliott (P) 500 7.088 3 23 Bubba Wallace 500 9.729 4 11 Denny Hamlin (P) 500 10.088 5 20 Christopher Bell (P) 500 10.349 6 12 Ryan Blaney (P) 500 11.946 7 41 Ryan Preece 500 13.299 8 14 Chase Briscoe (P) 500 13.791 9 48 Alex Bowman (P) 500 14.077 10 1 Ross Chastain 500 14.735 11 34 Michael McDowell 499 1 lap 12 10 Noah Gragson 499 1 lap 13 2 Austin Cindric (P) 499 1 lap 14 17 Chris Buescher 499 1 lap 15 54 Ty Gibbs (P) 499 1 lap 16 71 Zane Smith 499 1 lap 17 24 William Byron (P) 499 1 lap 18 77 Carson Hocevar 499 1 lap 19 31 Daniel Hemric 499 1 lap 20 45 Tyler Reddick (P) 499 1 lap 21 3 Austin Dillon 499 1 lap 22 51 Justin Haley 499 1 lap 23 16 AJ Allmendinger(i) 499 1 lap 24 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 499 1 lap 25 8 Kyle Busch 498 2 laps 26 6 Brad Keselowski (P) 497 3 laps 27 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 497 3 laps 28 22 Joey Logano (P) 496 4 laps 29 4 Josh Berry 496 4 laps 30 43 Erik Jones 496 4 laps 31 99 Daniel Suarez (P) 496 4 laps 32 38 Todd Gilliland 496 4 laps 33 42 John Hunter Nemechek 491 9 lap 34 66 * Josh Bilicki 467 33 laps 35 21 Harrison Burton (P) 422 78 laps 36 7 Corey LaJoie 330 170 laps 37 15 Kaz Grala 296 204 laps

(P) – Playoff driver