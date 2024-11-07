On Wednesday, NASCAR delivered more than AUD $900,000 (USD $600,000) in fines for the controversial scenes at the Martinsville Speedway elimination race.

Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and 23XI Racing were all penalised.

The drivers and team owners were each handed AUD $150,000 (USD $100,000) fines and a total of nine crew members were suspended for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The three aforementioned teams confirmed after the sanctions that they would all appeal.

However, on Thursday, 23XI Racing withdrew its plans to appeal.

“After internal deliberations, 23XI has decided not to appeal NASCAR’s decision to penalise the No.23 team,” a statement read.

“We disagree with the penalty ruling and strongly believe we did not break any rules at Martinsville.

“It is our conclusion that it is in our best interests, and those of our team members, partners, and fans to fully devote our personnel and resources this week toward the championship and not the appeal.”

The team has a chance to win the NASCAR Cup Series with Tyler Reddick at Phoenix Raceway.

Reddick is the sole Toyota in the Championship 4 race alongside the two Team Penske Fords of Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. Chevrolet has one entry via Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron.