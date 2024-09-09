Logano pipped Team Penske stablemate Ryan Blaney across the line in an overtime finish brought about by Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson spinning out.

“Incredible execution from the team,” said Logano.

“When it’s playoff time, it’s our time. As I said, we got to always get the level up when it comes playoff time. They gave me a great Mustang. She was fast all day.

“Got stuck in the back a little bit. It was hard to get track position back. Had a good restart and got towards the front.

“Had my teammate Blaney behind me. That really helped out in the last lap to be able to make sure a Penske car won, ultimately move on to the next round.

“Good day for all the Penske cars. Got a lot of stage points as well.”

While it was all smiles for Team Penske, it was a disastrous day for Hendrick Motorsports’ front-man Kyle Larson who crashed the #5 heavily on Lap 55.

Several cars managed to avoid the crashing Chevrolet Camaro, except for Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe in the #14 Ford Mustang who ploughed into the spinning car.

Both stock cars suffered race-ending damage in the race’s first caution.

HUGE WRECK FOR KYLE LARSON AND CHASE BRISCOE! Both #NASCARPlayoffs contenders are out before the end of Stage 1. pic.twitter.com/UJsGpF097O — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 8, 2024

Chris Buescher, who narrowly missed out on making the playoffs, got loose on Lap 205 and drove into the side of Blaney in the #12.

Blaney veered down the road and into the path of fellow playoff driver Martin Truex Jr., whose #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry copped a heavy whack.

Blaney escaped relatively unscathed despite two big hits but Buescher’s #17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang suffered too much damage to continue.

Truex Jr. also suffered damage that relegated him to the pit lane and meant he finished 12 laps down.

Chris Buescher hits Ryan Blaney! Blaney gets into Martin Truex Jr.! #NASCARPlayoffs | USA Network pic.twitter.com/NA7cvgCM50 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 8, 2024

The final leg of the race before the penultimate caution saw Trackhouse Racing’s #99 driver Daniel Suarez trade the lead with Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing in the #54.

With 11 laps to go, the caution came out for a rogue sponsorship hoarding falling from the flag stand on the front straight.

With support from Blaney, Logano in the #22 edged ahead of Suarez on the penultimate restart before the yellow flew for the spinning car of Gragson.

On the final restart, Logano got the jump on Suarez. The Mexican’s teammate Ross Chastain in thee #1 tried to push the #99 to the lead but couldn’t stay with him and ultimately the #22 won.

As they crossed the start-finish line to take the chequered flag, several cars wrecked behind them – including Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano WINS at Atlanta, but they’re WRECKING BEHIND HIM! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/I1miHuN0AL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 8, 2024

It started with Chastain getting loose into Turn 3 off the nose of Chase Elliott and got up into the wall, which caused several cars to check up.

Bubba Wallace in the #23 got loose off the nose of #47 pilot Ricky Stenhouse Jr and spun wildly.

Harrison Burton, Cody Ware, and Hamlin got caught up in the melee as well as Todd Gilliland and Josh Berry.

As it stands, Logano leads the playoff points ahead of Blaney and Christopher Bell.

NASCAR regular season winner Tyler Reddick sits fourth. He wound up sixth, escaping major dramas after contact with Carson Hocevar earlier in the race.

As it stands, Ty Gibbs occupies the final spot inside the top 12. Brad Keselowski is the first driver outside the cut-off line. After him comes Harrison Burton (-15), Martin Truex Jr. (-18), and Chase Briscoe (-20).

Pos Num Driver Laps Diff 1 22 Joey Logano (P) 266 2 12 Ryan Blaney (P) 266 0.199 3 99 Daniel Suarez (P) 266 0.212 4 20 Christopher Bell (P) 266 0.368 5 48 Alex Bowman (P) 266 0.406 6 45 Tyler Reddick (P) 266 0.446 7 8 Kyle Busch 266 0.501 8 9 Chase Elliott (P) 266 0.589 9 24 William Byron (P) 266 0.665 10 2 Austin Cindric (P) 266 0.826 11 31 Daniel Hemric 266 0.923 12 51 Justin Haley 266 1.146 13 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 266 1.287 14 1 Ross Chastain 266 1.406 15 7 Corey LaJoie 266 1.579 16 77 Carson Hocevar 266 1.706 17 41 Ryan Preece 266 1.929 18 54 Ty Gibbs (P) 266 1.952 19 6 Brad Keselowski (P) 266 2.876 20 3 Austin Dillon 266 3.602 21 44 * JJ Yeley 266 4.063 22 34 Michael McDowell 266 4.384 23 71 Zane Smith 266 7.604 24 11 Denny Hamlin (P) 266 11.809 25 78 * BJ McLeod 266 11.896 26 43 Erik Jones 266 17.459 27 38 Todd Gilliland 266 19.301 28 4 Josh Berry # 266 20.311 29 23 Bubba Wallace 266 36.036 30 15 Cody Ware 266 38.337 31 21 Harrison Burton (P) 265 0.659 32 16 Shane Van Gisbergen 264 -2 33 42 John Hunter Nemechek 262 -4 34 10 Noah Gragson 258 -8 35 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 254 -12 36 17 Chris Buescher 205 -61 37 5 Kyle Larson (P) 55 -211 38 14 Chase Briscoe (P) 55 -211

(P) – denotes playoff driver