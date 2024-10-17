Travis Mack has been dropped from the #16 and will be replaced by Darian Grubb.

Van Gisbergen and Grubb won together on debut in 2023, claiming a surprise win on the streets of Chicago.

“Travis Mack will no longer serve as crew chief for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, effective immediately,” a Kaulig Racing statement read.

“We appreciate the commitment Travis made to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and wish him well in the future.

“Darian Grubb will serve as the No. 16 crew chief this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with driver Shane van Gisbergen.

“More announcements regarding the position will be made in the near future.”

It’s the second crew chief change this year after Bruce Schlicker parted company with Kaulig Racing.

Kevin Walter has been serving as van Gisbergen’s crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since.

Van Gisbergen was knocked out of the Xfinity Series playoffs after finishing third at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, van Gisbergen is eager to continue his development in the Cup Series.

“Excited to go Cup racing again with the No.16 Kaulig Racing team this weekend,” he said.

“The intermediate tracks are difficult for me, so Vegas will definitely be a challenge.

“I’ll just continue to learn every lap and see what my Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Chevrolet can accomplish on Sunday.”

Van Gisbergen will race on Sunday in the Xfinity Series at 10:30am AEDT before the Cup Series on Monday at 5:30am AEDT.