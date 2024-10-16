After running #13 at the ROVAL, the Kaulig Racing driver will switch back to his customary #16 at the speedway.

Van Gisbergen will sport a primarily black livery with flames.

It comes off the back of a seventh place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway after claiming pole position.

Van Gisbergen has the upcoming Las Vegas race on October 21 and the Martinsville Speedway on November 4 as his last two NASCAR Cup Series races this year before going full-time in 2025.