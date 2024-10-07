The race was red-flagged when Brad Keselowski in the #6 gave the race-leading #2 of Austin Cindric too big of a bump and sent the Team Penske car into a spin.

Cars scattered all over the back straight, leaving just a few unscathed. Officially, 28 cars were involved in the wreck.

Shane van Gisbergen in the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro avoided any serious issues. He copped a hit from the #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry of Erik Jones.

Van Gisbergen rose from deep in the pack to the top 10 as a result of the melee.

The race was stopped with five laps remaining as the clean up began, setting up a green-white-chequered finish.