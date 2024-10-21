Reddick went to the outside of the #9 of Chase Elliott coming out of the final turn, who was squeezed by the #19 of Martin Truex Jr.

With nowhere to go, Elliott ran up into the path of Reddick, who slammed into the outside wall.

The pair spun and Reddick clipped the #6 of Brad Keselowski who was an innocent victim in the melee.

Sideway, Reddick hit the paved infield oval and rolled before landing on his wheels.

“I saw a little bit of grass, a little bit of sky,” Reddick told reporters after the crash.

“The #19 and the #9 wiggle and when I realised I was in trouble I was already outside. There was just nowhere for me to hide at that point.

“It’s tough. Being aggressive, I feel like you have to be on these mile-and-a-halfs and it bit me today.”

Reddick was confident he could make the move happen but wa caught out when Elliott and Truex closed the gap.

“My car was fine, it’s just the #19 and the #9… the #19 ran up into the #9 and we ran out of room,” he explained.

“It’s all there is to it. It’s something that happens all the time on these mile-and-a-halfs. It’s unfortunate.

“Right where I spun. I had a bad feeling it’s built up when it goes from grass to the little infield oval there.

“So I was concerned that was going to happen and unfortunately it did. It just did a lot of damage to our car.”

Reddick, who won the regular season for 23XI Racing, had hoped his Toyota Camry was still in a good enough state to race. However, a quick assessment ruled him out.