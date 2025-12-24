You have to love the internet sometimes.

Every now and then, NASCAR collides with pop culture in a way that makes you stop and reread the sentence just to make sure you’ve got it right.

This week’s entry into that category came courtesy of Drake, who casually revealed what he described as a “NASCAR-spec Rolls-Royce” during a livestream from his sprawling Texas car collection.

Yes, a Rolls-Royce with NASCAR-style graphics, and a rear wing that looks like it belongs on a COT car.

You can see it here.

Drake was showing off a lineup of custom vehicles when the car appeared, instantly lighting up social media.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre, fitted with a Mansory kit, wrapped in patriotic colors and styled in a way that borrows heavily from NASCAR aesthetics was the vehicle he was most proud of.

Nobody needed an explanation that Rolls-Royce isn’t lining up on the grid for the Daytona 500 anytime soon, but that was part of the joke.

The car exists squarely in that space where excess meets irony, and Drake has made a career out of living there.

But make no mistake, the NASCAR influence isn’t subtle. The graphics, the wing, the overall presentation all nod toward NASCAR culture without trying to be authentic in a literal sense.

It’s not a tribute so much as a remix. And honestly, that’s probably why it works.

NASCAR fans know exactly what it’s referencing, and they also know it’s not meant to be taken seriously. It’s a visual punchline that still required an absurd amount of money to execute.

As if that weren’t enough, Drake also revealed that he gifted a similar Rolls-Royce to his friend Ben, albeit without the full “race car” treatment.

Even stripped down, it’s still a Mansory-modified Rolls, which says plenty about the level of gifting we’re talking about here.

For most people, that would be a once-in-a-lifetime car. For Drake, it was just part of the fleet.

There’s something oddly fitting about NASCAR imagery showing up in a moment like this.

NASCAR has always been part of the broader American visual language, even when it shows up in places far removed from the track.

Either way, it’s one more reminder that NASCAR’s influence is alive and well, even if it occasionally takes a very expensive and very unexpected route to get there.