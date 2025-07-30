Hill hooked Almirola into a spin between Turn 3 and Turn 4 during the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Both cars were damaged in the incident that drew ire from both camps – Hill, for being penalised and Almirola for being wrecked.

Hill was given a five-lap stop-and-hold penalty in-race and was further sanctioned this week under NASCAR’s code of conduct for behavioural offences.

He will miss the upcoming race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3 (AEST).

Hill loses the Playoff points he has accrued so far as well as any more he earns in the remainder of the regular season.

NASCAR’s waiver policy prevents drivers from keeping Playoff points for non-medical-related absences.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

Richard Childress Racing, who Hill drives for, will not appeal the penalty.

“Richard Childress Racing will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to the No. 21 team following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” a statement read.

“We remain focused on winning a championship with Austin Hill in 2025.”

Hill has three wins to his credit this year at Atlanta, Martinsville, and Talladega.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs begin with the Round of 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13 (AEST).