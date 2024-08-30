Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen have been dropped from the Round of 16 in favour of Darlington Raceway and Gateway. Bristol retains its spot as the knock-out race.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway joins as the opening race in the Round of 12 meaning Kansan Speedway moves back.

The addition of New Hampshire means Talladega Superspeedway loses its Round of 12 but will be part of the Round of 8 where it replaced Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Las Vegas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway bookend the Round of 8.

As has become tradition, Phoenix Raceway will close out the season with the Championship Four race.

The inclusion of Darlington Raceway to the playoffs means Daytona International Speedway will close out the regular season.

Richmond Raceway will serve as the penultimate race of the regular season. The venue loses its other race to Mexico City, which will join the calendar for the first time in 2025.

Other major announcements already made prior to the full calendar reveal include The Clash taking place at Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR's All-Star Race will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third time.

The season gets underway in earnest on February 17 (AEDT) with the Daytona 500.

There will be just one weekend off during the regular season for Easter. However, the Xfinity Series and Truck Series will return to Rockingham Speedway that weekend.

The Truck Series will also visit Lime Rock Park for the first time too.

“In addition to racing in Mexico, we've been able to bring back more historic and fan-favorite venues for the first time in decades across our national series,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue and racing innovation officer.

“Not only will this combination of venues maintain the high levels of excitement and anticipation for NASCAR racing, but it also delivers one of the most diverse and challenging schedules anywhere in motorsports.

“Very broadly speaking, part of it is the result of us just candidly trying to just drive as much momentum as we can from the Clash at Bowman Gray to Daytona all the way to our championship race at Phoenix and strategically placing a lot of those events.

“And a lot of this – as we always talk – is stakeholder feedback. We're hearing from a number of different voices whether it be our track partners, our broadcast partners, whether it be teams, our drivers.

“So being mindful of that as well as working with our weather partners also to access how do we minimise the amount of weather impact to our events. If there are opportunities for us to make a date change and limit our risk of weather, that's something we'll certainly do as well.”

2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar (Dates AEDT/AEST)