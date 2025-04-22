According to The Athletic, Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host next year’s championship-deciding, winner-takes-all finale.

Homestead-Miami hosted the Championship Race from 2002 to 2019 before moving to Phoenix for 2020.

The last championship-deciding race in 2019 was won by Kyle Busch when he was at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Homestead-Miami was the scene of four Championship Races under the current Playoffs system.

NASCAR is set to rotate the host venue for the Championship Race. According to the report, Phoenix will be part of that rotation and will continue to have two races annually.

Homestead-Miami is a fan favorite, and despite the issues the Next Gen Cup Series car has endured, the racing at the 1.5-mile oval has been good.

The move would likely be popular among fans, who have been critical of Phoenix being the deciding race.

Homestead-Miami currently only hosts one race on the NASCAR calendar. It was part of the Playoffs in 2024 but was moved to March date for 2025.

This year’s race was won by Hendrick Motorsport’s Kyle Larson.