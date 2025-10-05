The Trackhouse Racing driver qualified second for Monday’s race behind 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, giving the Kiwi a shot at leading the 109-lap race early.

However, SVG said there is one particular hot spot for drama that he said he will be conscious of.

“Watching last year’s race, at Turn 7, the clown show that went on a few times, it’ll be pretty crazy,” said van Gisbergen.

“Hopefully you’re out front. That’s the best spot to be.”

“I had never raced on it before, in the old configuration — as a driver, you hate Turn 7, but as a fan, you love it,” he added.

“I guess, if you’re trying to make passes, it’s an amazing passing zone.

“I think the way they’ve reconfigured the back straight chicane, and the front straight chicane have made more passing zones, which is great for racing.

“It’s not the most exciting track to drive, but it’s pretty cool to race.”

With the Charlotte ROVAL acting as the final race in the Round of 12, van Gisbergen said desperation may set in for the Playoffs contenders at risk of bombing out.

“Obviously there will be a lot of guys with yellow spoilers trying to get great results and trying to advance themselves on, so I’ll be mindful of them,” he explained.

“I just have to do my own thing and respect their race but try to get the best result I can for us too. Hopefully being up front is the best place to be, out of trouble.”

Van Gisbergen has been the benchmark in the Cup Series on road courses and street circuits.

This year is his first as a full-timer in the series, which he said has allowed him to make gains with car set-up and personal development.

“I like to think I’m getting better,” he said.

“Certainly, I’m learning a lot more working with the same team. Last year, the car would be prepared at Trackhouse and given to Kaulig to run.

“I feel like this year I’ve been able to have some influence and guidance on the set-up. We’ve gone a bit of a different way this year with something I thought would be better, and it has worked. It’s been cool to just grow and develop the car.

“Last year, we just ran a basic set-up and I just drove it every couple of months whereas this year, being in the car all the time, I feel like I’ve learned what the car needs and been able to make the car better and hopefully adapt my style to it as well.

“I’ve gotten better and the car has gotten better and the results have shown that.”

As for who will challenge van Gisbergen on Monday? He reckons Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell at Joe Gibbs Racing will be his biggest rivals.

“I think there are always good people. I really look at the #5 and the #20 normally on road courses and then every other week there is someone else that steps up and there are a lot of guys that are trying to get into the next round who will be stepping up as well,” said SVG.

“I think, obviously we’re one of the favourites, but there is going to be some quick cars. I really don’t see it’s going to be an easy race. It’s going to be difficult. We’ve prepared well, so hopefully we’re up there fighting for it.”

Monday’s race, a 109-lap contest with stage breaks on Lap 25 and Lap 50, begins at 6am AEDT with coverage live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

