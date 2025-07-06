The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro set a 1:29.656s around the bumpy street circuit, leading Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell in the #71 car.

That came just after getting pole position for Sunday morning’s Xfinity Series race with JR Motorsports in the #9 Camaro.

“That was epic,” said van Gisbergen.

“The guys did a great job. The WeatherTech Chevy is really good. I’m a lucky boy, I’ve got some great cars today.

“Xfinity pole, Cup pole. Cup pole is pretty special. I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow.

“What a tune-up. Practice wasn’t that great. Went out in qualifying and the car felt really good and laid down two pretty good laps.

“You can always do something better, right? You’re always learning and I learnt a lot in the Xfinity car this morning and that just gives you a great leg up for the Cup car.

“It’s great running two cars. You get a good advantage there. Certainly helps.”3

McDowell’s teammate Carson Hocevar was third while Toyota duo Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe completed the top five.

On his Cup Series return, Will Brown was 19th in the #13 Kaulig Racing Camaro. The Supercars champion was 13th fastest in the preceding practice session before topping the first leg of qualifying, which was split into two groups.

As the lowest non-chartered entry, Corey Heim in the #67 23XI Racing Toyota failed to qualify for the Cup Series race.

Van Gisbergen will also start the Xfinity Series race from pole position. The Kiwi led Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and standout debutant Jack Perkins, who completed the top five in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 gets underway on Sunday, July 6 at 6:30am AEST. The NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 begins on Monday, July 7 at 4:25am AEST.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 Qualifying