The street race debuted in 2023 and was the springboard for Shane van Gisbergen to launch his NASCAR career with Trackhouse Racing.

The “Windy City” became the first to host a street race for the Cup Series. Across three years, the Cup Series races were won by van Gisbergen (2023, 2025) and Alex Bowman (2024).

In a statement, Chicago Street Race organisers said they hoped NASCAR would return in 2027.

“Thank you for all that you have done to make the NASCAR Chicago Street Race one of the most iconic events in global sports,” the statement read.

“Following the success of the first three years, the Chicago Street Race will hit pause in 2026 to afford us the time necessary to work collaboratively with the City of Chicago to explore a new potential date and to develop a plan that further optimises operational efficiencies, with a goal to return to the streets of Chicago in 2027.

“Together, we have built and grown an expanded community of fans that consists of longtime NASCAR enthusiasts and first-time racegoers from around the globe, and for that, we are immensely grateful.”

The 4th of July weekend has been a sticking point for the city’s administration, who wanted the event to move away from the holiday weekend.

“It’s disappointing that negotiators haven’t been able to move this event off the July 4th weekend-especially given how NASCAR has provided Chicago the opportunity to shine on the world stage,” said Alderman Bill Conway of the 34th Ward.

“Over the past two years, NASCAR has made meaningful efforts to reduce disruptions for residents and businesses along the race route, streamline setup and takedown, and maintain open lines of communication with our community.

“I hope parties return to the table with a commitment to making this event work even better for Chicago, both logistically and financially.”

Plans are afoot to move its annual street race from Chicago to San Diego with a race at Coronado.

Although the Chicago street will not feature, there are rumours that Chicagoland Speedway could be revived. That intermediate oval lies 80km north of the city.