The JR Motorsports driver was climbing out of his car when the window net beneath his foot slipped and caused him to fall.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro driver fell headfirst and lay motionless before being attended to by a NASCAR official.

The Watkins Glen winner was stretchered away from Victory Lane to the infield care centre and was reportedly awake and alert before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Taking to social media, Zilisch confirmed he had escaped any serious head injuries.

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today,” Zilisch wrote.

“I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone.

“Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.”

Connor Zilisch has been released from the hospital. — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 10, 2025

Zilisch was scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Monday, August 11 (AEST) with Trackhouse Racing in its #87 Chevrolet Camaro.

Shortly after Zilisch’s statement, Trackhouse Racing confirmed the teenager’s withdrawal.

“Trackhouse Racing has elected to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International,” a statement read.

“We wish Connor a speedy recovery.”

The 19-year-old qualified 25th earlier in the day, behind his three Trackhouse Racing teammates. Shane van Gisbergen was quickest of the quartet in second, followed by Ross Chastain in fifth and Daniel Suarez in 19th.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled to get underway at 4:05am (AEST).