Blaney edged van Gisbergen by just 0.033s to score his 12th career pole position and his first at The Glen.

The #12 Ford Mustang driver said that while he was proud of the effort, he admitted converting it into a win would be challenging.

“Ninety laps is going to be a little harder to beat him tomorrow, but gotta start somewhere,” said Blaney.

“It’s more neat for me because we had an absolutely abysmal weekend here last year.

“We’ve worked really hard on where we need to get better here, where I need to do a better job. How can we improve our race cars. So it was like a big dual effort.

“Just proud of their dedication to get better at this place and improving the car from last year and I tried to work on a lot of things.

“I consider myself a pretty average road course racer and I’ve worked really hard on trying to get better, where can I improve my driving skills and styles and compete a little bit more at these places and it’s neat when that all comes together.

“I try to take these things one day at a time. Tomorrow is a whole different task but it’s nice to have done our job really well today and now about focusing on trying to make 90 good laps tomorrow.’’

Joe GIbbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe continued his hot run of form int he #19 Toyota Camry with third in qualifying.

Van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain will line up fourth in the #1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Daniel Suarez in the #99 will line up 19th while Connor Zilisch will roll off 25th in the #87 car.

Last year’s race winner Chris Buescher in the #17 RFK Racing Mustang will start 12th.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Qualifying, Watkins Glen