The final lap of the second Duel was a messy one. Jones and Team Penske’s Austin Cindric drag-raced to the chequered flag while Shane van Gisbergen and more crashed behind.

Replays showed Jones crossed the finish line first, and he duly made his way to the front straight where he celebrated victory.

However, moments after removing his helmet, officials announced that it was indeed Cindric who was the winner.

Replays showed that as the caution light came on, Cindric led by millimetres.

Bemused by it all, Jones got back in his Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry and drove back to his team in the pit lane.

“It’s a wide range of emotions,” said Jones.

“It’s a bummer. It’s the rule. If the yellow is out the race is over and it’s unfortunate but either way, the Advent Health Camry was really fast.

“It was fun running up front, fun leading some laps, fun contending for the win. I did everything I could so it just didn’t work out. Hopefully we can be in that same spot again Sunday.

“I think it’s fairly clear, we’re behind when the yellow is out. That’s unfortunate but you’re just kind of setting yourself up.

“In that situation, you’re expecting to race to the line and you’re just trying to get that momentum and that run built to where you can put yourself ahead at the line.

“I think we did that but it wasn’t quite soon enough. Just unfortunate.”

Cindric was met by television crews in the pit lane, who ran across the infield from Jones’ car having been preparing to interview the Toyota driver there.

“I feel bad for Erik having to go all the way over there,” said Cindric.

“Obviously they made a great move on the last lap there. Joey [Logano] and I were kind of sitting ducks with the middle lane fading there.

“Overall, proud of everyone at Team Penske getting lined up there. It’s cool but still a lot to go for the race, but I feel so bad he [Jones] had to drive all the way over there. That’s terrible.

“We were just talking about how we could do it better. These stage-like scenarios are going to keep coming up and we want to execute them the best as possible.

“I think Joey and I worked super well together that whole run pretty much, the start of the race all the way to the pit cycle to coming off, the green flag stops.

“Joey is a pro and I’m happy to have a guy like that behind me.

“I honestly thought I got him [Jones] but I wasn’t going to sit there and argue or anything. It’s awesome. Glad to put on a great show for the fans here.”

The awkward scenes continued even after the interviews were completed.

Cindric wandered to the flag strand to collect the chequered flag but discovered it had already been taken by Jones.

The Team Penske driver shrugged and walked back to the pits.