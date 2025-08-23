Kligerman was called up as an injury replacement for Connor Zilisch after he suffered a broken collarbone two weeks ago at Watkins Glen.

It was a surprise call for Kligerman, who was supposed to be on holiday in Italy but postponed those plans to race.

Zilisch who took the start of the race in the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro and drove the first part of the race, electing to run around at the back of the pack out of harm’s way.

When an early caution came out just shy of Stage 1 finishing, the 19-year-old got out of the car and Kligerman got in.

The team escaped going a lap down and from there Kligerman bided his time until Stage 3 when he worked his way to the front.

In the end, the 35-year-old was able to hold off teammates Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith for the win while the field wrecked behind them.

“It’s different in every way because I didn’t expect to get a call from Dale Jr. on the day I was leaving to go on vacation and say, ‘Hey man! Would you come drive this thing?’” said Kligerman.

“Obviously I hate the circumstances for Connor, he’s an amazing, generational talent. I feel honoured to have gotten the call and it’s great, the seat he’s been in. Kyle Larson has been in it. I knew I had to hold up my end of the bargain.

“Thank you to Justin Allgaier. Man, he was a real teammate. We go way back. That meant a lot, and Sammy Smith at the end gave us a great push. So that helped a ton.

“It’s a great testament to this team, the #88 team which has been on fire all year.”

WHAT A RACE!!!!! CW Sports’ own @pkligerman fills in for the recovering @ConnorZilisch and wins it in a dramatic overtime finish! pic.twitter.com/JPgd0Cv0Uy — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 23, 2025

In a cruel twist, the win does not count against Kliggerman’s record as Zilisch was the starting driver.

“For me, it’s such a me thing that this will not be on racing reference at all,” he laughed.

“I still get to count it as a win. I still take the chequered flag. We get the cheque of course but this is just really cool.

“To do it with a guy (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) who, younger me would never have thought in the world I’d get to speak to him, let alone drive one of his race cars is just a dream come true.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues in a weeks time at Portland International Raceway where Will Brown and Jack Perkins will be in action.