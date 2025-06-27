Perkins has been diligently preparing for his dream debut in the second-tier NASCAR class with Joe Gibbs Racing at the Portland road course on August 30.

However, a message from JGR received last Friday while Perkins was boarding a plane to Darwin for his television duties at the Supercars event led to the surprise Chicago chance.

“I was ready to settle in for a quiet flight, but JGR’s message quickly changed that,” explained Perkins.

“It took me years to finally put together the Portland deal, and now here I was with an opportunity to race in Chicago next weekend, with an offer that required an answer in just a few hours, and I’m boarding a four-hour flight to Darwin.”

It’s believed the opportunity came about after Ty Gibbs, who had driven the #19 entry two weeks ago in Mexico City, elected to focus on his Cup Series duties in Chicago.

The last-minute chance still required funding, which Shaw and Partners Financial Services CEO Earl Evans has stepped up to provide.

“Jack called and said he had something for me to ponder for the next four hours,” explained Evans, who was also Darwin-bound when Perkins reached out.

“I told him I don’t ponder; I make decisions, so when he revealed the opportunity, it was too good to turn down.

“If Jack weren’t capable, we wouldn’t be on board, but he is a highly successful driver and a great ambassador for our business.

“We are in for Portland, but Chicago is a far bigger occasion, so I told Jack we’re in for Chi-town, too, and to call JGR back and make the arrangements.

“It’s super cool we can support Jack’s dream.”

Perkins spent the entire four-hour flight to Darwin communicating with JGR and other sponsors via email and SMS to lock in the deal.

“I can’t believe how quickly it all came together. I am so thankful to everyone who immediately stopped to hear me out and jump on board for Chicago,” Perkins said.

“Essentially, it’s a high-flying deal made at 36,000 feet. It’s so 21st century and bloody exciting.”

Other backers include Southern Cross Truck Rentals, TLC Auto Centre, ARB Penrith, Muscle Car Warehouse, Xpress Fleet, ACL, Pfitzner Performance Gearboxes, Interior Projects by Vereker and Veracity Media.

Renowned livery designer Peter Hughes has also been involved, penning a special livery featuring the American and Australian flags for the Independence Day weekend event.

Among those Perkins will share the track with is Shane van Gisbergen, who is set to drive a JR Motorsports Chevrolet in addition to his Cup Series duties with Trackhouse.

Reigning Supercars Champion Will Brown will also contest the Chicago Cup Series race.

Practice starts on Saturday, 5 July at 9:30 AM (12:30 AM, Sunday, 6 July AEST), with qualifying following soon after at 10:30 AM (1:30 AM AEST).

The Loop 110 race starts on Saturday, 5 July, at 3:30 PM (6:30 AM, Sunday, 6 July, AEST). It will be screened live in Australia on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Fellow Aussie Cam Waters is Stateside this weekend to tackle a Truck Series race at Lime Rock, which will not be broadcast on local television.