White was serving as the spotter on the #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series.

Just a few days before the next race, White revealed on social media that he was fired shortly after arriving at Talladega Superspeedway.

AJ Allmendinger’s spotter Frank Deiny will replace White. Deiny’s move means TJ Bell will serve as Allmendinger’s spotter for the final three races of the season.

“Got to Talladega. Parked the bus, got fired,” he wrote.

“In an Uber to the airport to go home for the weekend.”

White said his time as Dillon’s spotter was to end after the 2025 season before being moved into a different department. However, he has since had his contract terminated.

“Also to be clear, it was already determined that I would not be spotting for Ty next year, but that I would still be with Kaulig in some fashion. But not now,” he added.

On Lap 236 of 267 of the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Byron rear-ended Dillon at high speed.

There was confusion between the drivers and spotters as Dillon, who was a lap down, attempted to pit.

Byron was left bemused by the incident, telling reporters after the incident that he had no idea Dillon was about to pit.

“I never saw him wave,” Byron said.

“I didn’t see any indication he was pitting, and I thought the cycle was fully over. Nobody said anything to my spotter from what I know. I had zero idea.

“Everyone’s been wrapping the paint around the corner, and that’s what I was doing to have a good lap. I was watching him, thinking he missed the bottom a little bit, and then he just started slowing, and I just had no idea what was going on. I’m just devastated. I had no indication.”

Dillon was equally confused by the miscommunication.

“My spotter told me he let (Byron’s) spotter know we were coming to pit road,” said Dillon.

“Maybe I didn’t wave him off enough, but at this level, you kind of trust your spotters to do that.

“I don’t know what we do different. That was pretty much the line I had taken (to the pits) all day. I don’t think I was egregious in that. Maybe just a lack of information being transferred.”

The crash ended a strong run for Byron, who was second at the time and had only just given up the lead moments earlier to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

Byron’s hopes of making the Championship 4 were dealt a massive blow, going from 22 points above the cut line to 15 points below it.

