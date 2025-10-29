There is something of a feel-good story on the cards for the Cup Series with three of the four drivers vying for their first title. The fourth, Kyle Larson, has won the championship once prior.

In the second-tier Xfinity Series and third-tier Truck Series, there has been one standout driver in each.

Connor Zilisch has dominated the Xfinity Series for Chevrolet squad JR Motorsports, winning 10 of the 32 races to date.

In the Truck Series, Corey Heim has been breaking records, winning 11 of the 24 races so far for Toyota team Tricon Garage.

There is the possibility in both categories that a driver who has not won a race all season takes the title.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers (by race wins)

Denny Hamlin – 6

Chase Briscoe – 3

William Byron – 3

Kyle Larson – 3

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 drivers (by race wins)

Connor Zilisch – 10

Justin Allgaier – 3

Jesse Love – 1

Carson Kvapil – 0

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4 drivers (by race wins)

Corey Heim – 11

Tyler Ankrum – 1

Ty Majeski – 0

Kaden Honeycutt – 0

Harvick has a problem with that. He believes it would be an “embarrassment” to the sport if neither Zilisch nor Heim were victorious in the winner-takes-all finale.

“Here’s what I think is interesting, when you look at Corey Heim’s stats compared to everybody else, if he doesn’t win this championship it’s going to be a nuclear meltdown if they don’t change the points — the correct way, at the end of the year,” he said on his Happy Hour podcast.

“Because it shouldn’t even be a question who the champion is in Trucks, it shouldn’t be a question who the champion is in Xfinity. So if Connor Zilisch and Corey Heim don’t win these championships, it’s exactly why we don’t need the system we have. It’s embarrassing.

“Let me ask you this. If Tyler Ankrum wins the Truck Series championship, what a slap in the face that is to the series.”

NASCAR is reportedly investigating a new-look Playoffs format for 2026, though that decision will not be made before the upcoming Phoenix finale.

There are reportedly several options being considered, including a return to season-long points accumulation, a 10-race chase, or a modified elimination format where four races could decide the champion as opposed to a one-race, winner-takes-all finale.

While vocal on his own platform, Harvick said the decision will not come down to public opinion.

“The right change is to make as many points matter as possible for as long as possible,” he reasoned.

“I don’t know what’s right, and I think my opinion doesn’t really matter to the committee because… I’ve been on one meeting and maybe two and it’s not going to be made by the masses, as far as how the points system is going to be laid out.

“My biggest thing is, if we’re going to have Playoffs, you better make the points matter as much as possible or these people are going to eat you up.

“Having the biggest sample size that you can in those playoffs for the points, you better have that because if those two guys don’t win the championship, it’s an embarrassment.”

NASCAR will close out its season at Phoenix with the Truck Series title decider on Saturday, Xfinity Series on Sunday, and Cup Series on Monday.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com