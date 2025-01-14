Wallace has made more than 800 starts across the three NASCAR divisions over the course of nearly three decades.

In that time, Wallace won nine races at the national level across the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

The 65-year-old’s most recent Cup Series start came in 2015 when he qualified 16th for the Daytona 500. He has 11 starts in the Daytona 500 to his name.

Despite his prolific career, NASCAR said it would not allow Wallace to enter with MBM Motorsports due to his lack of recent experience on high-speed ovals.

“Due to this inactivity, at this time, he is not approved to race at the NASCAR Cup Series level,” NASCAR said in a statement.

Wallace took to social media to express his disappointment at the decision.

“To my utter shock and devastation at 4:00 today NASCAR competition director Elton Sawyer called to inform me that NASCAR has decided not only to not approve me for Daytona 500, but at this time not approve [me] to race in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck series in 2025, but could go through [their] process to possibly get approved for 2026,” he wrote.

“This comes as a total shock as the President of NASCAR last week in a real phone call told me all was good and he will see me in Daytona. I owe this posting to all my fans and non fans who were so supportive through the great messages and postings of support as they say I inspired them.”

NASCAR said Wallace had not requested to compete in the second- or third-tier Xfinity Series or Craftsman Truck Series.

MBM Motorsport said it remains committed to competing in the Daytona 500 but needs to find a replacement for Wallace quickly.

This year’s takes place on February 17 with the qualifying Duel races on February 14.

“MBM Motorsports can confirm that NASCAR has deemed Mike Wallace is not eligible to compete in the 2025 Daytona 500, despite eleven previous 500 starts and several superspeedway wins, due to lack of recent races in major professional motorsports,” a statement read.

“We are devastated for Mike and the Wallace family that this opportunity will not come to fruition. For MBM, we must regroup at this late stage with the loss of our driver and sponsor for The Great American Race. Our team is working swiftly to sign another funded driver for Speedweeks in order to still attempt the 67th Daytona 500. Sponsorship opportunities remain with our No. 66 team: contact us at info@mbmmotorsports.com for more.”

Although MBM Motorsport may be an unfamiliar name in NASCAR, it competed as recently as last year in the Cup Series.

Timmy Hill, David Starr, BJ McLeod, Chad Finchum, Josh Bilicki, and Parker Retzlaff all raced with the team in 2024.

MBM Motorsports is with co-owned by Carl Long, Rocky and Tom Smith as well as John Jackson.