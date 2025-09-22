His best qualifying on an oval to date at a points-paying race put the Trackhouse Racing on the fifth row for the start of the 301-lap race in 10th.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro was running just outside the top 10 on a restart when RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski tipped van Gisbergen into a spin.

Keselowski had tried to squeeze up the inside at Turn 2 but hit wall and tagged van Gisbergen.

That set off a chain reaction of cars taking avoiding action.

Keselowski in the #6 Ford Mustang spun while Kyle Busch in the #8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro piled into van Gisbergen.

The New Zealander’s teammate Daniel Suarez in the #99 Camaro was another victim in the melee, hitting the outside wall.

That effectively ended van Gisbergen’s competitive run. He returned to the pit lane for repair and continued to circulate with a wounded car.

WE’VE GOT A PILEUP 🫣 The field runs into trouble with a multi-car pileup in New Hampshire! #NASCARPlayoffs 📺: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/HlyYvldtHn — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 21, 2025

Earlier in the race, he collected his first oval stage points with an impressive run to seventh in Stage 1.

Van Gisbergen’s race also featured a run-in with Josh Berry. They clashed on Lap 82, sending the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Mustang spinning.

