The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will be sponsored by underwear brand Jockey.

It’s the second time this year that SVG has been backed by the brand after wearing a stars and stripes scheme at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The all-white livery for the forthcoming race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway features artwork of a driver superimposed on the door wearing only their underwear.

It’s a scheme not entirely unfamiliar to NASCAR fans, who will have seen it on the #1 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Ross Chastain.

Van Gisbergen joked in a social media video that he was next in line after his teammate.

“I guess it’s my turn to be driving in my undies,” he said.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race at New Hampshire Speedway on Monday, September 22 at 4am (AEST).

Van Gisbergen was knocked out of the Playoffs after the most recent race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

There are just 12 drivers left in the elimination series, which continues with the Round of 12 at New Hampshire.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com