Wins for Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin at Darlington and Gateway respectively have advanced the Toyota drivers.

One race in the Round of 16 remains at Bristol, which could prove pivotal in shaping the Playoffs thanks to the win-and-you’re-in format.

With Briscoe and Hamlin locked in, all eyes are on the bottom of the ladder where four drivers find themselves on the outside looking in.

Josh Berry is the worst-placed driver in 16th. He spun on the opening lap at Darlington before being wrecked out at Gateway thanks to contact from Chase Elliott.

The #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang is 45 points below the cutoff line, making the task of getting into the Round of 12 effectively a must-win heading to Bristol.

Alex Bowman hasn’t moved from 13th week-on-week. He sits 35 points below the line in the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Shane van Gisbergen has dropped from being the first driver above the cutoff line in 12th at +3 to 14th at -15 after a wretched run at Gateway.

He spun the #88 Trackhouse Racing Camaro and copped a pit lane speeding penalty on his way to 25th.

The last car below the cutoff line is Austin Dillon, who improved one place and is -11 below in the #3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro.

At the same time van Gisbergen has dropped below the line, Joey Logano has got himself out of trouble. He left Darlington in 13th but now sits pretty in 10th.

Other improvers include Bubba Wallace from fifth to fourth, Ryan Blaney from seventh to fifth, Christopher Bell from 10th to eighth, and Chase Elliott from 11th to ninth.

Ross Chastain has dropped from eighth to 11th while Austin Cindric is at risk in 12th having fallen from ninth.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 9:30am AEST.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings (Race 2 of 16)

Pos Num Driver Team Points Cutoff (+/-) Wins Stage Wins 1 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2120 1 1 2 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 2115 1 3 3 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 2103 +60 0 0 4 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 2093 +50 0 1 5 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2085 +42 0 0 6 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2082 +39 0 0 7 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 2080 +37 0 0 8 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 2075 +32 0 0 9 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 2071 +28 0 0 10 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 2064 +21 0 0 11 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 2062 +19 0 0 12 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 2054 +11 0 0 CUTOFF LINE 13 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 2043 -11 0 0 14 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing 2039 -15 0 0 15 34 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 2019 -35 0 0 16 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 2009 -45 0 0

Get the latest NASCAR news, stats and betting insights at MotorRacing.com